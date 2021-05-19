LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a homeless person was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.
About 10:30 p.m. on May 19, officers were called to the 300 block of North 14th Street and Marlin Avenue, near U.S. 95. The man was discovered with "trauma to his body" on scene, which was ultimately a gunshot wound, Lt. Jesse Roybal with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
According to an investigation, the homeless man "frequented the area."
A suspect or motive have not yet been identified. The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later time.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
