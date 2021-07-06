LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In-person First Tuesday events are back for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
First Tuesday is an open house event that connects Metro Police officers and the people they serve. It is designed to draw attention to the issues that impact their communities.
Because of the pandemic, First Tuesdays had been livestreamed on Facebook since June 2020, but on Tuesday, Metro Police welcomed back Las Vegas residents at several area commands.
"Without the community, and engaging that community, we're not going to be successful as an agency. It's imperative that we have that partnership with our community members and that we keep them informed of what's going on. I mean, we work for them," said Lt. Chris Holmes.
The topic of discussion at each command varies week to week. For details on topics and locations of First Tuesday events, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.