LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is holding open recruitment for those interested in a career as police officer.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at Police Memorial Park, LVMPD will give people the chance to experience what it's like to go through the police academy.
Officer Brent Garcia with LVMPD recruitment has some advice for those interested in law enforcement.
"It takes discipline and it takes dedication," Garcia said.
There is no age restriction or registration required, but recruits must be in good enough physical and mental shape to succeed.
The open recruitment at Police Memorial Park will be from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. in the summer and 7 to 9 a.m. in the fall.
