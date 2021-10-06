LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Forty-eight new officers were welcomed into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.
The academy class of April 2021 was a diverse group, featuring 35 men and 13 women from across four different countries.
One of those graduates was Fernando Flores. Flores' family moved to Las Vegas from Mexico when he was just 2 years old. An alumnus of El Dorado High School, Flores joined the Marine Corps immediately after graduation.
He said one of his main goals is supporting the Hispanic community in the Valley.
"My passion has always been protecting those who cant protect themselves," Flores said. "I want to help my community, especially my Hispanic community. I think a lot of my community is scared. They don't know a lot of English. So they see somebody in uniform, maybe they don't want to talk to that person."
Nicole Terry also graduated Wednesday. Terry is native of Pahrump and became interested in law enforcement from a young age. She said she needed to take advantage of this opportunity after losing her job during the pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit, a lot of my friends lost their jobs. I personally lost my job. I knew this was an opportunity for me to take something that was in the back of my mind and help the community. So, I applied and I am now here today," said Terry.
The academy class of April 2021 was dedicated to fallen Metro Officer James Manor. Manor died in 2009 in a head-on collision while responding to a domestic incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.