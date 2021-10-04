LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have received a grant of $231,000 to support the department's participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaign.
Joining Forces is a statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada's roads by increasing high-visibility enforcement and awareness of traffic laws.
The hope is that the campaign will save lives by reducing impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding.
The grant, awarded by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, ensures the LVMPD will be able to participate in a number of Joining Forces events through 2022.
