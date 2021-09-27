LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is seeking sign-ups for its first ever "Howl-O-Ween" dog parade and brunch.
The event will be held on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Area 15. Proceeds from dog parade registrations will "support the lifelong care of retired and active LVMPD K9s," the organization said.
“We’re hoping to see everyone and their dog costumed out for this fun parade to support Metro’s K9 division,” said Tom Kovach, executive director of the LVMPD Foundation, in a written statement. “Our four-legged heroes go above and beyond in their service to make our community a safer place, and they deserve to be cared for in return.”
The best-costumed dogs will win trophies after the parade. To register your dog, click here. The foundation says humans are free to attend.
