LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation kicked off its season of giving by providing 3,500 Thanksgiving turkey dinners to families around the Las Vegas Valley.
The LVMPD Foundation provided 300 turkey dinner baskets to each of the 10 LVMPD area commands to distribute at locations throughout the valley, with the the Office of Community Engagement receiving some baskets to distribute at New Hope Las Vegas Christian Fellowship.
The turkey dinner basket distribution is part of the LVMPD Foundation’s Holiday Gift & Give campaign, where contributions help our officers give back to the communities they serve. Among the plans for the holiday season, some officers will become Santa Cops and take children shopping.
