LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police fired 23 rounds during a shootout, killing a man inside a southeast valley apartment complex this week. Police were on property to serve a search warrant related to an earlier homicide, but the man who died was not connected to that crime, police said during a news conference on Thursday.
On Jan. 10 after 3 a.m., four LVMPD officers and one sergeant were following up on an investigation from November 2021 in the 3000 block of Nellis Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive. According to Assistant Sherriff Andrew Walsh, several attempts were made to contact the man, later identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams, before authorities broke a window and initiated door entry.
"Police department, search warrant!" was yelled multiple times from outside of the residence, based on body-worn camera footage.
Williams is seen exchanging gunfire with police from the couch. Williams fired 18 rounds during the incident. He died on scene, police said.
Two officers were hospitalized for their injuries, Kerry Kubla and Brice Clements. Clements was released on the same day with minor injuries, but Walsh said Kubla "has a very long road ahead of him."
Sgt. Russell Backman, Officer James Rothenburg and Officer Alex Gonzales were also on scene. All officers are members of LVMPD's Homeland Security Division, a special weapons team, Walsh said. In total, the team fired 23 shots with either handguns or rifles.
This incident marks the second fatal officer-involved shooting of 2022. Had he survived, Williams would've faced multiple attempted murder, assault and battery charges.
Williams has no known history of felonies, police said. Additional details regarding the November 2021 homicide were not provided Thursday afternoon.
WARNING: THE BELOW VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGERY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.