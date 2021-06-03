LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police released a new photo rendering Thursday of the boy found dead near Mountain Springs on May 28.
In partnership with the FBI, LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said they worked with experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to update the photo to help identify this boy. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the boy’s identity.
"We're still trying to identify him," Spencer said. "I am confident that we will eventually get to the suspect."
Police said anyone who was traveling along State Route 160 on that day who noticed anything unusual is asked to contact police.
Anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers. Two tip lines are available:
702-828-3521 or 702-828-2907
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are still working to identify a boy found dead west of the valley on Friday morning.
The boy is described as Hispanic, between 8 and 10 years old and 123 lbs., police said.
Lt. Raymond Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held two press conferences on Saturday related to the case, using the second to clear up confusion surrounding a misidentification.
INVESTIGATION ONGOING
“We are still in the situation right now where we have not identified the child that was found out in Mountain Springs yesterday morning,” Spencer said. “We are still scouring hundreds of tips that we are receiving and we are continuing to work around the clock."
Las Vegas police worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on a digitally enhanced photograph of the boy that was released Sunday.
Police say the boy may have lived in Las Vegas, Pahrump, Baker or another nearby city.
After scouring Southern Nevada databases, Spencer said no local missing children match the boy’s description.
Officers said the boy is clearly the victim of a homicide, but have not released any information about his injuries or how he died.
INCORRECT IDENTIFICATION
In the morning, police said they were searching for a man and another boy connected to the case on May 28. It was later explained that the family had no connection to the homicide investigation.
Authorities were searching for a father and 11-year-old child, leading to the preparation of an Amber Alert. Spencer said about midnight, police were called by a “panicked” mother who was confident the sketch of the boy was her 8-year-old son. She spoke with detectives and an employee of the Clark County Coroner’s Office who provided photographs from the autopsy.
The mother positively identified that child as her son. She signed an affidavit with the coroner’s office to confirm. Another family member identified the body as the 8-year-old, as well.
Police learned there was a half-brother that was also assumed missing. That child’s mother said she had seen news coverage and also believed the photograph was the younger of the two boys.
She said she had not heard from him and was concerned.
With those details, Spencer said police started about 5 a.m. on Saturday searching for the father and 11-year-old. Social media posts linked the two cases, Spencer said, leading to Saturday morning's police press conference.
After the initial press conference, the man and two boys were found safely. The family was in central Utah in an area without cell service.
An Amber Alert was not issued.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
