LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Enterprise Command building was evacuated after a report of a suspicious package Tuesday morning, police said.
Public information officer Aiden Ocampo said a perimeter was secured around the building as officers investigate. The Enterprise Area Command is located at 6975 West Windmill Lane, near Rainbow Boulevard.
Further details were not available.
This is an active investigation, check back for updates.
