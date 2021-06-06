LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 58-year-old man from Las Vegas was killed in a crash late Saturday night, police said.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the crash involved a moped and a Lamborghini on Russell Road near Rogers Street.
About 11:50 p.m. on June 5, police said a blue 2017 TaoTao moped was traveling westbound on Russell in the center lane. The blue 2017 Lamborghini Huracan was driving west approaching the moped "at an extremely high rate of speed," police said.
The driver of the Lamborghini was identified as 32-year-old Andrew Rodriguez from El Paso, Texas.
The front of the Lamborghini hit the back of the moped. The moped's rider was pronounced dead on scene by emergency personnel.
The driver of the Lamborghini appeared impaired by alcohol, police said, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on Monday on charges of DUI, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and driving without a driver's license.
The rider of the moped will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
