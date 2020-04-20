LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a 10-vehicle crash in the east valley that left one person dead.
The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on April 20 at Sahara Avenue south of Lamb Boulevard when a driver “side swiped” cars that were in adjacent lanes, then crashed into vehicles that were already stopped at the light, creating a “ping pong effect,” police said.
Ten cars were involved in the crash. The driver who caused the crash was the only one in his vehicle and died on scene, police said. The driver of an overturned car was transported to Sunrise Hospital and had “minor injuries.”
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Bret Ficklin said that the driver who caused the crash might have been experiencing a medical episode.
“Preliminary information reveals that it was quite possibly a medical episode that was experienced by the driver,” Ficklin said. “When you look at the circumstances of the collision, we’re fortunate that we didn’t have far more injuries.”
Damage to other vehicles ranged from extreme to minor.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity and cause of death of the driver who died after next of kin has been notified.
