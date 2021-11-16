LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after crashing into a traffic pole west of the Las Vegas Strip.
About 4:29 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.
Avoid the area.
