LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the at-fault driver in a southwest valley crash on Saturday died at a nearby hospital.
About 6 p.m. on March 13, police were called about a three-vehicle crash at Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue.
Lt. Ken Nogle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it appeared a Toyota Scion was driving southbound on Decatur when the man driving sideswiped a Hyundai SUV. The Scion then swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevrolet Camaro head on.
The driver of the Scion was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, Lt. Nogle said. It wasn't immediately known if he had a medical episode, but he did have serious injuries as a result of the crash.
The woman in the Camaro was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured, but police said he was suspected of being impaired and was being evaluated by officers.
The intersection is expected to remain closed for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.