LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday morning following a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.
About 2:36 a.m., authorities responded to a collision after one motorist hit an unoccupied vehicle with their car in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
One person was arrested on scene. No injuries were reported.
Additional details were not immediately available Friday morning.
