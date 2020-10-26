LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested the 22-year-old driver of a van involved in a homicide on Sunday morning.
According to the arrest report for Rodrigo Cruz, he's charged with open murder, duty to stop at the scene of an accident and a parole violation.
Police allege Cruz was driving a van on Hollywood Boulevard near Wildcat Avenue at 7:30 a.m. on October 25 when his passenger, who has not yet been identified, stuck his body outside of the van to hit a woman riding her bike. The impact killed the woman and caused the passenger to fall out, killing him.
The woman on the bike was identified in the arrest report at Michelle Weissman.
A family driving that morning told police they were passed by the speeding vehicles, which they described as a burgundy van, a gold car and another small car. They said they saw the passenger lean out of the van and "shove" Weissman before falling to his death.
The van kept going and the family, as well as several other citizens, stopped to help Weissman. The family said the gold car returned and three young women got out, screaming and crying about the man who had died.
A couple who were walking that morning told police they had greeted the woman on the bike moments before. They confirmed an earlier report that the passenger of the van attempted to hit them but missed.
Police were able to contact the three women in the gold Ford Focus. They said the group was hanging out and drinking near Lake Mead Boulevard and Hollywood. They identified the men in the van as "Gio" and "Rego." When they left, they said they followed the van to go to Rego's house.
The women told police they thought Gio, who was in the van's passenger seat, was "messing around dancing" before he fell from the van. One woman told police she saw the woman on the bike "fall off," but none of them saw Gio hit the woman.
Police identified Rego through social media as Rodrigo Cruz. At his house, police found the van, a burgundy Toyota Sienna, parked in front. The van had damage consistent with evidence found at the scene.
Cruz was arrested and while in custody "talked for an extended amount of time providing variations of what happened to the van he was in," police said.
Cruz eventually told police he was driving the van with Gio in the passenger seat and a friend identified as Jonathan in the back seat. He told police he was driving about 50-60 mph when Gio pushed the woman on the bike, but denied driving near the sidewalk, and instead told police he was "likely" trying to get Gio inside the car and swerved.
"Gio was always doing stupid stuff but Rodrigo stated he wasn't intentionally driving in a manner to allow Gio to make contact with any pedestrians of the bicyclist," the police report says.
Cruz said he drove home after Gio fell out and never went to check on him "because he was scared since he was on parole and didn't think Gio was hurt," according to the report.
Police said that due to the width of the marked bike lane, Cruz would have to drive in the bike lane next to the curb for Gio to reach the walking couple, as well as Weissman.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the passenger.
Cruz is expected in court on October 28.
(1) comment
Loser lowlife criminal minds!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.