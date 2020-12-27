LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 4-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Saturday night.
About 10 p.m. on December 26, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating the crash at Flamingo and Pecos roads.
The investigation showed that a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML350 was driving east on Flamingo approaching a red light at Pecos. A 2000 Toyota entered the intersection when police said the Mercedes drove through the red light, and the two collided.
Both drivers and their passengers were taken to University Medical Center. A 4-year-old boy in the Toyota was admitted to UMC with life-threatening injuries, while all others had minor injuries.
Police arrested the Mercedes driver, 24-year-old Mariah Manzi, on DUI-related charges.
