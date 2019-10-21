LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested on several charges on Friday, according to a media release.
Det. Lawrence Rinetti, 46, was under investigation since June 2019, police said. As a result, he was arrested on Oct. 18 and booked into Clark County Detention Center.
Rinetti faces the following charges: felony misconduct, felony self-transport or giving away a controlled substance and misdemeanor destroying or concealing evidence.
Rinetti was employed by Metro Police in Jan. 2006 and was assigned to the major violators and narcotics bureau. He was relieved of duty with pay, according to the release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
