UPDATE (Oct. 21) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believes a deadly road rage incident on the 215 that occurred earlier this week was gang-related, Officer Larry Hadfield confirmed to FOX5.
According to police, witnesses at the scene said gang signs were visible during the incident.
Lt. David Valenta, in a video release, said police believe the victim was traveling southbound on I-15 before merging onto eastbound 215.
At some point, the victim and suspect vehicle had an altercation on the freeway. The victim, 27-year-old Glen Card III, was in a 2016 Chrysler 200. The suspect's vehicle is unknown.
Both vehicles merged onto the 215 eastbound, possibly both driving in a reckless manner by swerving and cutting each other off. The shooting then took place while the vehicles were traveling eastbound near the Airport Connector.
To anyone driving at the time, Valenta said the resulting crash could have looked like a normal traffic incident.
Valenta asked any drivers who witnessed the incident or would have dash camera footage of the shooting or crash to reach out to police.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man died and a woman is in critical condition early Monday morning in a suspected road rage incident near 215 eastbound and Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas police said.
About 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 18, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an incident that caused major closures along the 215.
Two vehicles were driving side-by-side when a 25-year-old male driver was hit by gunfire, causing him to crash his vehicle into a center divider before coming to a rest on the freeway, LVMPD Lt. Valenta said in a press briefing.
He was identified as 27-year-old Glen Anthony Card III of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head by homicide.
"Who knows where the actual altercation started before going to that length," he said.
The 25-year-old female passenger was also hit by gunfire and later transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.
No suspects are currently in custody, but officers gave a vague description of the vehicle.
"We have a newer model, we believe four-door, possibly grey sedan," Lt. Valenta said. He also said there could have been four people in the car.
Police are looking for witnesses to come forward.
"Who knows where the actual altercation started before going to that length, so literally anyone that saw anything involving a couple vehicles chasing each other, driving side-by-side, cutting each other off, anything like that, definitely give Metro a call," Valenta said.
Lanes reopened on 215 a few hours after the crash.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
The family of Glen Anthony Card has created a GoFundMe: https://bit.ly/3B40zOF
