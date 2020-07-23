LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in mid-July has died from his injuries, the LVMPD Traffic Bureau announced on Thursday.
On July 15, 2020, at approximately 3:21 p.m., a vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred near the intersection of Boulder Highway and S. Nellis Boulevard. Evidence and witnesses' statements gathered by LVMPD indicated a 74-year-old male pedestrian was attempting to cross Boulder Highway outside of a marked crosswalk.
A southbound Chevrolet, operated by 31-year-old Joseph Soriano, struck the pedestrian. Emergency Medical Services transported the injured pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital. Mr. Soriano remained at the scene and was not impaired, police say.
On July 23, 2020, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The pedestrian's death marked the 53rd traffic related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
The incident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.
