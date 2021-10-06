LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southeast Career Technical Academy is on a hard lockdown Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas police, who is responding to the school along with CCSDPD, stated that they were called to SECTA in response to a report of a student with a gun on campus.
LVMPD said in an email at 11:26 a.m., "at this time, there has been no reports of a shooting and no suspect has been located. The initial report of a person with a gun appears to be unfounded."
Although some parents decided to pick their students up from school after the unfounded report, CCSD Police Lt. Bryan Zink said all classes were checked and cleared and have resumed.
