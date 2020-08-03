LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Captain Nick Farese has been named bureau commander of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Area Command, according to the agency.
"Captain Farese has served with LVMPD for 19 years and brings with him a wealth of knowledge, training, and experience," SVAC tweeted on Monday.
Please help us welcome our new Bureau Commander, Captain Nick Farese, to Spring Valley Area Command. Captain Farese has served with LVMPD for 19 years and brings with him a wealth of knowledge, training, and experience. pic.twitter.com/x2lTeKeeHK— LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) August 3, 2020
Farese previously served as captain of the department's traffic bureau. Shortly after a deadly crash involving Scott Gragson in 2019, Farese was reassigned to the department's communications bureau.
No official explanation was given for the transfer.
Gragson pleaded guilty in February to drunkenly driving a vehicle that crashed in The Ridges neighborhood on May 30, 2019, killing one woman and severely injuring three others in the vehicle.
In September, lawyers for Gragson asked the court to dismiss charges against Gragson, noting media reports that Farese was relieved of duty the day after the crash. His lawyers argued Farese's involvement should have been known to the grand jury, and that his connection to the incident "would have explained the charges away."
Police at the time said Farese's file contained a personnel matter and did not elaborate. The captain did not face further disciplinary action for his alleged role in the crash investigation.
Sentencing for Gragson is set to begin September 4 at 10 a.m.
