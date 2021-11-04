LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- What was meant to be a thank you gift to the Nye County’s District Attorney resulted in a bomb squad call to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other local jurisdictions.
According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was dropped off at the D.A.’s office on Oct. 26 in Pahrump. Police said the box had wires, drawing suspicion.
"In an abundance of caution, the courthouse was immediately evacuated," NCSO said in a video release.
The building went into a lockdown and nearby roads were cleared. A bomb detection dog from NCSO was deployed as well as LVMPD's bomb squad.
LVMPD's unit determined there was no explosive material present.
After an investigation, police discovered the device was a portable stereo with wiring. The gift was "not intended to be a bomb hoax or threat," the gift told police.
No charges were filed in the incident.
