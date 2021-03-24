LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say there have been six pedestrian hit and run deaths in the first three months of this year, compared to ten for all of 2020.
Officers who deal with them are frustrated about the number of deaths.
"And the drivers of these two incidents fled the scene. They left. Not calling for medical attention. Not rendering any aid to those people. They let them lie there to die on the roadways. That is not acceptable. That is not the community that we are part of," said Las Vegas Metro Police Department Lt. Greg Munson.
Police are asking the public to come forward with information about two unsolved deaths. One occurred on February 20 at Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street, killing 63-year-old Ronald Smith.
Police say they believe the driver was in a burgundy or maroon mid-sized SUV with possible driver’s side damage.
Another hit and run happened on March 14 at Lake Mead Boulevard, north of Lincoln Road. Police say 44-year-old Elio Montes was killed when he darted across the road, outside the crosswalk. Police say they believe the car that struck him was a 2007 to 2009 gray Toyota Camry. They say they know that by car parts left behind after the crash.
Police say they need someone to come forward to give that one tip that leads to an arrest.
"Somebody knows something. A person doesn't just hit and kill somebody on a road and remain completely silent. Somebody's friend, their family, their co-worker knows that they did this. That's the person I'm looking for to do the honest right thing and come forward. Because the driver isn't coming forward, that person's a coward," said Detective Kenneth Salisbury.
Other people say they know the pain of a hit-and-run driver. Marlene McLemore said a good friend of the family, Vidal Rosas, was hit on his motorcycle a few months ago in Baker. She says he was returning to Las Vegas from visiting his mother in California.
"And someone sideswiped him and caused him to go head into the back of a truck. His helmet exploded," said McLemore. "At this time he is in a vegetative state. He is on a feeding tube and a ventilator. He is paralyzed now."
Family and friends are angry the driver didn’t stop. She said the family is now facing more than $1 million dollars in medical bills and authorities have no leads in the case.
Police said anyone with information on its cases should call the department. People can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 on www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.