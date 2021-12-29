APTOPIX Las Vegas New Years Eve

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that road closures for the city's New Year's Eve festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Friday on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to police, by 8 p.m., the Strip is expected to be completely closed to vehicle traffic.

Las Vegas police said the road closures will run from Spring Mountain to Mandalay Bay.

During a news conference Wednesday, Las Vegas police said the department will have about 1,200 officers spread throughout the Strip with 200 police in downtown.

LVMPD said they anticipate about 300,000 people will celebrate New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip.

