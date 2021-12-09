LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he drove his vehicle through a fence at McCarran International Airport. Almost a month prior, the same man was cited for driving recklessly on the Las Vegas Strip.
About 6:21 p.m. on Dec. 8, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police airport units were dispatched to a perimeter fence near the airport off of Wayne Newton Boulevard and east Tropicana Avenue.
According to LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield, 36-year-old Matthew Hancock was taken into custody after crashing his 2006 gray Lincoln Continental into the metal barrier near the Mandalay Bay. The vehicle had California license plates.
Before his arrest, witnesses told police Hancock did donuts in the vehicle before breaching the north side fence of McCarran. Multiple people said he was speeding, being reckless and driving in between aircraft on the ramp of the airport, according to an arrest report.
When approached by an employee with Atlantic Aviation, Hancock allegedly said "'I have a (expletive) bomb. I'm going to blow this place up," the report read, while wearing a clown mask.
He told police to refer to him as "the chosen one" and wanted to fly to Area 51.
After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found a hoax bomb device equipped with wiring and an empty gas can. When questioned by police, Hancock said another man directed him to act at the airport.
On Nov. 11, Hancock was also cited and placed on a medical hold after video surveillance footage captured him driving in circles on the Strip in the area of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. He was not arrested in that event while being evaluated by medical personnel.
In Wednesday's event, according to court records, Hancock faces two felony charges of making a false threat of terrorism and dispersing a "hoax substance" and one misdemeanor count of trespassing. It was not immediately clear what the "hoax substance" was Thursday morning.
He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon in Justice Court. On Nov. 11, Hancock was also cited in a reckless driving incident on the Las Vegas Strip.
Jail records indicate Hancock remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.
