LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 88-year-old woman has died days after a crash involving two cars in the west valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a crash on Oct. 18 around 2:57 p.m. at W. Flamingo Road east of Fort Apache Road.
According to police, a BMW was traveling west on Flamingo toward Fort Apache. At the same time, a Honda Accord with a driver and one passenger exited a private drive and entered the path of the BMW.
Police said the Honda driver did not sustain injuries. The 88-year-old Honda passenger and 31-year-old BMW driver were transported to University Medical Center's Trauma unit. The BMW driver was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, police said.
The Clark County Coroner on Oct. 23 notified Las Vegas police that the 88-year-old female passenger succumbed to injuries and died at the hospital. The coroner will release her identity pending notification of kin.
Her death marks the 115th fatal traffic collision for the LVMPD in 2021. Police said the collision still remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.