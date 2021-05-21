LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a crash that left a child dead Friday evening.
According to police, officer responded to a crash around 6:40 p.m. at an apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Twain that involved a truck and child riding a bicycle.
A truck making a left turn in the apartment complex collided with the child's bike, throwing the child to the ground, police said.
The child was transported to Sunrise Hospital, but later died.
The driver of the truck remained on scene and impairment or speed don't appear to be factors.
The Clark Coroner's Office will release the identity of the child once next of kin has been notified.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
