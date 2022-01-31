LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting involving "several teenage juveniles" near Chaparral High School. Five victims were transported to Sunrise Hospital.
About 11:43 a.m. police were called to the area of Don Carlos Drive and East Katie Avenue near Twain Avenue and Sandhill Road.
"The initial reports to the LVMPD were that there were several teenage juveniles shooting at each other," police said.
Additional details were unavailable early Monday afternoon.
If the guns used in the crime belong to the parents, they should be charged with a crime also. You have to be extremely dense to not lock up your weapons around teenagers. Off to prison, you irresponsible parents!
