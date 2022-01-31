LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were injured following a shooting involving "several teenager juveniles" near Chaparral High School, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
About 11:43 a.m. on Jan. 31, police were called to the area of Don Carlos Drive and East Katie Avenue near Twain Avenue and Sandhill Road.
According to Captain Kristine Puit from LVMPD's southeast area command, victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital, but not by police or medical transport.
Police said there was a small fire on campus prior to the incident that led to an evacuation of the school. About 45 minutes later, gunshots were reported off campus. Two of the victims were students of the school, police said.
The Clark County Fire Department later said they responded to the report of a fire, but only found a paper towel that was smoking in a women's restroom. Fire officials said there was nothing to indicate arson and no threats to the campus.
The scene was cleared when police arrived. Additional details were unavailable Monday afternoon.
"The initial reports to the LVMPD were that there were several teenage juveniles shooting at each other," police said.
(3) comments
As the NRA would say, "the only way to stop a bad teenager with a gun is a good teenager with a gun". NRA - Representing the interests of gun manufacturers since 1871.
The NRA used to be a productive institution. They worked with lawmakers to draft many of our gun control laws and supported common sense legislation. It wasn't until the neo conservative take over of the organization in the 1980s that they turned into the institution we know today.
If the guns used in the crime belong to the parents, they should be charged with a crime also. You have to be extremely dense to not lock up your weapons around teenagers. Off to prison, you irresponsible parents!
