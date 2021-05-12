LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man and a woman died in a crash in the south valley on Wednesday afternoon.
About 3 p.m. on May 12, police were called about the crash at Blue Diamond Road and Hinson Street. A man was pronounced dead on scene, while a woman was taken to University Medical Center and died.
Blue Diamond is closed at Valley View Boulevard. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
