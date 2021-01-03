LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two people were killed in a late Saturday night crash.
Just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 2, police said a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle with two people was traveling north on Rancho Drive near Palomino Lane.
North of the intersection, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle hit the raised median, then continued north into a light pole.
The rider and his passenger were both pronounced dead on scene. They were the second and third traffic-related fatalities for LVMPD in 2021.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.