LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at the Meadows Mall Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to the 4300 block of Meadows Lane around 3 p.m., Dec. 31 for reports of shots being fired.
Officers arrived at Round 1 arcade an located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital and expected to survive, police said.
Police said the suspect left scene and didn't provide a description.
The Meadows Mall was cleared for precautionary reasons and it was later determined the shooting was isolated at the arcade.
Round 1 arcade is closed for the rest of the evening, however mall operations have resumed.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.