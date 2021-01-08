LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a homicide east of the Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating at 370 East Harmon Avenue, between Koval Lane and Paradise Road.
Two victims were confirmed to have died, police say.
Lt. Richard Meyers is expected to brief media on Friday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
