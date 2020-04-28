LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 15-year-old pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash in the east valley Monday night.
Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. on April 27 to Tropicana Avenue and Morris, near Nellis Boulevard. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Gordon said the pedestrian was crossing Tropicana at Morris when they were hit by a red 2002 Acura MDX.
According to a release from LVMPD, the pedestrian, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit. Police said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Crystal Helm, failed to stay at the scene, render aid or call police.
Workers in a Community Ambulance nearby witnessed the crash and called police, LVMPD said.
The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died. The identity of the boy will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
LVMPD said they took Helm into custody just after midnight Tuesday. According to jail records, Helm faces charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian and duty to stop at the scene of an accident. Helm's first court hearing was set for Tuesday afternoon.
Tropicana was closed in both directions from Sacks to Nellis while police investigated.
Why is she not charged with homicide or at least manslaughter?
