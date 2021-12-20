LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was taken into custody following a barricade situation in the northwest valley on Monday.
According to police, officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Gowan Road.
Police said that a male suspect refused to exit the residence. SWAT responded to the scene, but the barricade was over before 12:30 p.m.
No other details were immediately available Monday afternoon.
