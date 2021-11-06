LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northeast valley Friday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the 2700 block of E. Cedar Avenue near Bonanza and Eastern Avenue around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 for a report of a man stabbed at an open field.
Despite officers attempting life-saving measures, medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives' investigation has found that the victim got into an argument with an unidentified male suspect. The suspect stabbed the victim during the argument and fled the scene, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
