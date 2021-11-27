LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car split in two after it was going at a high speed and hit a utility pole late Friday night in the east valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The crash happened on Nov. 26, 2021 around 11:50 p.m. on North Hollywood Boulevard at the Turtle Hill Road intersection.
Police found a burgundy 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling south on Hollywood Boulevard at a high speed north of the Turtle Hill Road intersection. The Chrysler lost control and began to rotate counterclockwise as it slid to the southeast, crossing the northbound travel lanes of North Hollywood Boulevard, police said.
The Chrysler struck a large utility support pole on the west side of North Hollywood Boulevard, and was split into two parts.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their death marks the 131st traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.