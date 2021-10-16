LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police say a man was killed after a dispute in the west valley early Saturday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call at 12:58 a.m. on Oct. 16 about a shooting in the 4600 block of West Drake Circle near Arville and Spring Mountain Road.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound laying in the street. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene, police said.
Police said the victim arrived in the area to meet another subject regarding an ongoing dispute. The unknown subject shot the victim and fled, police said.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.