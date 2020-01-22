LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of shooting three people at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night.
#BREAKING: Just got to the Fashion Show mall where there is a heavy presence of police and paramedics. Metro said they were responding to an “incident.” Working to get more information. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/HxErbulgQS— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) January 22, 2020
Parents of several employees told FOX5 their children were notified by text of an incident and to stay in place. Entrances to the mall at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road were closed off Tuesday night just after the call came in about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Three people were injured in the shooting, police said, in what appeared to be an isolated incident. Police on scene said there didn't appear to be any further threat to the public.
Luis works at Shoe Palace inside the Fashion Show Mall. He told me he saw people running and screaming - his manager told him there was a shooting. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/PogU8SyvPN— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) January 22, 2020
On Wednesday, Las Vegas police said its Major Violators and Repeat Offender Program (ROP) unit arrested a 18-year-old Las Vegas man in the shooting.
Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, 18, and and acquaintance were fighting with an individual as they walked through the mall, police said in a press release. Valenzuela-Olivas was about to leave the mall when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot multiple rounds, striking the person he was arguing with and two innocent bystanders.
All three victims were taken to local hospitals and released.
"I had just got done helping a customer and heard something loud but I thought someone had just dropped a board," said Luis Cazares, who was working at a store in the mall at the time of the shooting.
He said he and his coworkers grabbed customers in the store and brought them to the back. "After that, I heard another one go off and then everybody just starts running and screaming."
After she heard the second shot, mall employee Celora Currie said she saw people running.
"If they’re running from something, I should be running, too," she said.
The mall was evacuated shortly after. Both Currie and Cazares said they'll be nervous to work their next shift.
"We believe in relentless follow-up, so we will make sure every single detail is looked upon and investigate this to ensure that it does not happen again," Capt. Koren said on scene.
UPDATE: Police are finally starting to release vehicles from one of the Fashion Show Mall parking garages. They’ve been stuck with their hazards on since I got on scene two hours ago. The mall closed at 9. We believe there are still people being held inside. pic.twitter.com/Xqt6nB0hw5— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) January 22, 2020
"People come there to like have fun and shop without being terrified of being shot," Cazares said.
Valenzuela-Olivas and his friend fled the scene before police arrived. He faces three charges of attempted murder.
Nevada Highway Patrol temporarily closed the off-ramps to Spring Mountain Road but the roads were reopened about 7:35 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Sounds like hood rat thugs ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.