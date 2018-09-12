LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a woman died in a house fire in the Peccole Ranch area near Rampart and Charleston boulevards.
LVFR responded to the home on the 9000 block of Sienna Ridge Drive after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday and found "light smoke showing" from the one-story house.
Firefighters found "intense flames" in a back bedroom. A burning stuffed chair appeared to be the source of the smoke.
The victim, a "middle-aged" woman, was found on the floor unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead on the scene, LVFR said. A dog was also found dead.
No one else was found in the home. LVFR did not say whether the woman was burned or if she suffered from smoke inhalation. It's also unknown if someone started the fire intentionally.
The department said it initially appeared that no one was home.
