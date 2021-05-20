LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas firefighters were battling a house fire this afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a heavy fire in the attic in the garage of a one-story house in the 2000 block of Saratoga Street near Jones and West Oakey Boulevard.
A casita in the backyard also caught on fire and wind is a factor, according to LVFR.
Three additional engines have been requested and no injuries have been reported.
As of 4:23 p.m. the fire had been extinguished, according to LVFR. The cause still is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
