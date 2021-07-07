LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment building fire in the northwest valley on Wednesday night.
Crews were dispatched just after 8 p.m. on July 7 to 6666 W. Washington Avenue, at the Accent on Rainbow Apartments. Multiple people called 911 saying several people were trying to fight the fire with more than 20 fire extinguishers.
When firefighters arrived, "flames were running up the outside wall" of the building. The fire was burning into the attic, LVFR said, producing thick smoke. A second alarm was requested, totaling 21 units and 65 firefighters on scene.
Officials said the fire started outside the building on the ground.
"A pile of pine needles were against the wall from where the yard next the building was cleaned earlier. What started the fire could not be determined," LVFR said.
UPDATE: Fire is OUT, 2 second floor apts fire dmg, 16 unit 2-sto@apt bldg, crews did great stop in attic, at least 6 adults displaced, cause U/I, crews checking for extension, no injuries. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/e9KZWxGLiZ— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 8, 2021
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 30 minutes, which they said damaged four apartments of the 16-unit building. Four units on the first floor had water damage, and the total damage was estimated at $150,000.
The rest of the building was evacuated, which officials said could affect about 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist the tenants.
