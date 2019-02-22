LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials said five people were rescued from a vacant hotel fire in downtown Las Vegas early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to 615 East Carson Avenue, at the corner of South 6th Street, just after 2 a.m., fire officials said. Fire dispatch had received multiple calls of smoke and flames were coming from a vacant hotel on the corner.
When firefighters arrived, they noticed the second floor of the hotel, according to fire officials. One person was evacuated via ladder from a second-story window and another two people were evacuated from the roof.
Two more people were also pulled from the building during rescue operations, fire officials said. One of the victims showed signs of minor smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
Those who were rescued immediately left the scene of the fire, according to fire officials.
No utilities were connected to the building and fire investigators determined the fire started in a room on the second floor, fire officials said.
"There was evidence that squatters were staying in the building," according to LVFR. "The building is located on the same block and next to two other vacant buildings which have had a number of fires in the past. Those buildings are in the process of being demolished."
Damage cost estimates were not immediately available.
