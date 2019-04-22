LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials said three people were possibly displaced after a small house fire near the downtown Las Vegas area Sunday night.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said crews were called to a one-story house on the 1600 block of Atlantic Street, located between Fremont Street and South Eastern Avenue, about 11:48 p.m.
Crews were able to knockdown the fire without any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to LVFR.
No other details were immediately available.
