LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigated a three-alarm fire early Thursday morning at Arthur McCants Manor, a senior housing facility located on Eastern and Washington.
The call came in about 3:25 a.m. to the 800 block of N. Eastern Avenue, according to LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski. It was confined to two units in the complex, having started on the second floor before climbing to the third story.
The blaze was smoking-related, Szymanski said after a resident told firefighters they were having a cigarette on the balcony late Wednesday night.
Both the second and third floors were evacuated by ladder, but many residents chose to shelter-in-place during the incident, which helped prevent smoke-inhalation, Szymanski said.
"Many of these people sheltered in place," Szymanski said. "If they tried to escape, they probably would've been overcome by smoke. The best piece of fire equipment is the door (of a residence)."
The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m. No injuries were reported.
An initial estimate of damage is $150,000 to two units in the complex, with smoke damage in the hallway.
As of Thursday morning, there was no word about how many people would be displaced, but the American Red Cross would assist.
