LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment building fire in the west valley on Wednesday night.
Crews were dispatched just after 8 p.m. on July 7 to 6666 W. Washington Avenue, the Accent on Rainbow Apartments.
The two-alarm fire was reported on the second floor of the two-story building. The rest of the building was being evacuated.
LVFR quickly extinguished the fire, which they said damaged two apartments of the 16-unit building. Six people were displaced and no injuries were reported.
UPDATE: Fire is OUT, 2 second floor apts fire dmg, 16 unit 2-sto@apt bldg, crews did great stop in attic, at least 6 adults displaced, cause U/I, crews checking for extension, no injuries. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/e9KZWxGLiZ— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 8, 2021
