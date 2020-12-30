LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews battled a large blaze in the central valley on Wednesday night.
A tire shop on Meadows Lane and Decatur Boulevard was "fully involved" with flames about 4:43 p.m. on December 30. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said "everyone is out and ok."
Spokesman Tim Szymanski said the shop had a fuel line that caught fire. At the start of the fire, multiple people were trapped inside but were able to get out. Two people had minor injuries and were treated on the scene.
A few cars outside the shop were destroyed, Szymanski said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
