LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel built by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company, is ready to begin transporting passengers across the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Using Tesla Model 3 and Model X’s, the tunnel is designed to transport 4,400 people per hour from one end of the convention center’s 200 acre campus to the other.
What would have been a 25 minute walk, will now take less than two minutes.
“We’re excited about what it’s going to do for our customers here at the convention center. And ultimately what it will do for our visitors and Las Vegas and throughout the community. And it’s a pretty big day for us. Pretty big day for Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Initially proposed in Los Angeles or Chicago, The Loop, as it’s called, was built in Las Vegas after Hill said he convinced The Boring Company that it would be built faster here.
“I told them I think it makes an awful lot of sense in Las Vegas and believe me, Nevada can move faster than any of those other places and we’ll be first. And they said, ‘okay, lets talk,” said Hill.
The Teslas are currently manned by drivers but plans are to incorporate autonomous vehicles in the future.
Hill says the relatively low cost of tunneling will allow for expansion of The Loop to other part of the city including Downtown, Allegiant Stadium, McCarran International and the Las Vegas Strip.
