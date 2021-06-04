LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of the reopening of the "Entertainment Capital of the World," the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced on Friday that a Fourth of July fireworks spectacular will take place this year.
"Las Vegas will throw an epic Fourth of July fireworks celebration that will show the world that Vegas is back," LVCVA said in a news release.
The show, with fireworks by Grucci, will be the first such presentation on the holiday for the convention authority.
June 1 marked the return to pre-pandemic guidelines, allowing for 100% capacity at venues and a resurgence of live entertainment.
HOW TO WATCH -- 11 p.m. on July 4
"Las Vegas will launch a themed, coordinated fireworks spectacular from the rooftops of ARIA Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, Treasure Island Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas," LVCVA said.
If you're not into the Strip, fireworks will also be shot off at Plaza Hotel & Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino and Lake Las Vegas.
“Las Vegas is a city built on hospitality and entertainment, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors back from around the country,” said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA. “The excitement throughout the destination is palpable, and we know the pent-up demand to visit is real. We have been waiting for this moment to announce that once again, your ‘Only Vegas’ experience is waiting.”
ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP FOR THE SUMMER
- Brad Paisley at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas – June 25-26
- Mystère by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island Las Vegas – starting June 28
- Shin Lim at The Theater at The Mirage – Thursday through Monday, starting July 1
- “O” by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino – starting July 1
- Bill Burr at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – July 2-3
- Aces of Comedy at The Mirage Hotel and Casino:
- Tom Segura – July 2-3
- Chelsea Handler – July 10
- Bill Maher – July 16-17
- Gabriel Iglesias – July 23-24
- Jim Jefferies – July 30-31
- Dave Chappelle at MGM Grand Garden Arena – July 2-3
- Illenium at Allegiant Stadium – July 3
- Bruno Mars at Park MGM – July 3-4, 9-10, 23-24 (all shows sold out)
- Miley Cyrus at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas – July 4
- Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan at MGM Grand Garden Arena – July 8-9
- Garth Brooks at Allegiant Stadium – July 10 (show sold out)
- UFC 264 – Poirier vs. McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena – July 10
- Paul Oakenfold at AREA15 – July 10
- Criss Angel MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – starting July 7
- Usher at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – July 16-17, 21, 23-24, 28, 30-31
- Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre at Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – Aug. 26-29
